Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The risk for severe weather will end tonight as drier air begins to move in with temperatures falling to the 50s overnight. With an upper level low nearby, a few areas of sprits and sprinkles will be possible on Thursday along with gusty winds up to 30 MPH. Temperatures into tomorrow afternoon will be much cooler in the mid 60s. We will likely be even cooler once Friday rolls around with highs in the lower 60s. Some spots may not even make it out of the 50s to end off the week! Much nicer and sunnier conditions will return by Halloween Weekend. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s with cool and crisp mornings in the 40s. Pleasant and fall-like weather will stick around into the first week of November with highs in the middle 70s.

