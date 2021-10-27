Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The risk for severe weather will end tonight as drier air begins to move in with temperatures falling to the 50s overnight. With an upper level low nearby, a few areas of sprits and sprinkles will be possible on Thursday along with gusty winds up to 30 MPH. Temperatures into tomorrow afternoon will be much cooler in the mid 60s. We will likely be even cooler once Friday rolls around with highs in the lower 60s. Some spots may not even make it out of the 50s to end off the week! Much nicer and sunnier conditions will return by Halloween Weekend. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s with cool and crisp mornings in the 40s. Pleasant and fall-like weather will stick around into the first week of November with highs in the middle 70s.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households
Clinton police confirm Anderson was arrested at a local hotel last Thursday.
Byram woman arrested for gratification of lust
Mississippi P-EBT card
14K pandemic P-EBT cards accidentally deactivated
The line outside Kroger on I-55
Gas giveaway brings lengthy line of eager drivers to Kroger
Mother of JSU student killed at Club Rain says her nephew was also killed in the deadly shooting
Mother of JSU student killed at Club Rain says her nephew was also killed in the deadly shooting

Latest News

Tornado watch generic
South Mississippi under tornado watch
Strong to Severe Storms Possible Wednesday Afternoon / Evening
First Alert Forecast: stormy late Wednesday ahead of stark cool down late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: stormy by late Wednesday; much cooler late week
WLBT at 4p - VOD - clipped version
Tuesday Night Weather Forecast