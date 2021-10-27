Volunteers roll up their sleeves to help clean up and spruce up downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Tuesday, volunteers spent the day grabbing trash bags, gloves, and shovels, trying to do their part in keeping Mississippi beautiful.

Nearly 100 people from across the state were cleaning up along High, Pearl, and Pascagoula Streets in downtown Jackson.

“Today, we’ve partnered with Keep Mississippi Beautiful, Keep Jackson Beautiful, and several others, and we’re kicking off our Gateway to Jackson, to the Capital City Project,” said First Lady of Mississippi Elee Reeves, who participated in the cleanup.

“We’re trying to preserve these trees, these large oak trees, we want to preserve them, we want to clean up the area around this area,” said Sarah Kountouris with Keep Mississippi Beautiful.

Kountouris said the purpose of the cleanup is to beautify the area and make it attractive for visitors and residents passing through downtown Jackson.

“People want to come into our city,” said Kountouris. “They want to visit a city that’s clean, that looks pretty, that doesn’t have litter, or they’ll just turn around and keep going to the next exit or the next community. If we keep this area clean, and green, and beautiful, people will want to come, and then they’ll want to return.”

“I’m really hoping that this project will be an annual project that we’ll do, but I also hope this will educate everyone on just not littering or not throwing trash in the back of your truck that’s going to blow out,” said Reeves.

