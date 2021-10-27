Power of Pink
Two Hinds Co. circuit judges recuse themselves in David Archie case

Hinds Co. Supervisor David Archie says the county should expect a lawsuit if he is voted out as vice-president of the board.
By Anthony Warren
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - About three weeks after he filed suit against the board of supervisors for removing him as vice president, two judges have recused themselves in David Archie’s case.

Earlier this month, District 2 Supervisor David Archie filed suit against the board of supervisors, saying that the board’s action to remove him as vice president and president-elect was “unlawful because it did not conform with the Fourteenth Amendment due process requirements.”

He also said that the vote was “inappropriate and invalid” because it was not made with a supermajority vote.

The suit was filed in Hinds County Circuit Court. So far, two judges, Judges Faye Peterson and Winston Kidd, have recused themselves. The case is now assigned to Senior Circuit Judge Tomie Green.

