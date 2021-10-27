Two Hinds Co. circuit judges recuse themselves in David Archie case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - About three weeks after he filed suit against the board of supervisors for removing him as vice president, two judges have recused themselves in David Archie’s case.

Earlier this month, District 2 Supervisor David Archie filed suit against the board of supervisors, saying that the board’s action to remove him as vice president and president-elect was “unlawful because it did not conform with the Fourteenth Amendment due process requirements.”

He also said that the vote was “inappropriate and invalid” because it was not made with a supermajority vote.

The suit was filed in Hinds County Circuit Court. So far, two judges, Judges Faye Peterson and Winston Kidd, have recused themselves. The case is now assigned to Senior Circuit Judge Tomie Green.

