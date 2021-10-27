Power of Pink
South Mississippi under tornado watch

Tornado watch generic
Tornado watch generic(WALB)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for much of South Mississippi.

The watch is in effect until 10 p.m.

The watch includes these counties in Mississippi:

  • Adams
  • Amite
  • Forrest
  • Franklin
  • George
  • Greene
  • Hancock
  • Harrison
  • Jackson
  • Jefferson
  • Jefferson Davis
  • Lamar
  • Lawrence
  • Lincoln
  • Marion
  • Pearl River
  • Perry
  • Pike
  • Stone
  • Walthall
  • Wilkinson

