South Mississippi under tornado watch
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for much of South Mississippi.
The watch is in effect until 10 p.m.
The watch includes these counties in Mississippi:
- Adams
- Amite
- Forrest
- Franklin
- George
- Greene
- Hancock
- Harrison
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Jefferson Davis
- Lamar
- Lawrence
- Lincoln
- Marion
- Pearl River
- Perry
- Pike
- Stone
- Walthall
- Wilkinson
