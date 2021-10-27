South Mississippi under tornado watch

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for much of South Mississippi.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi until 10 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/QHBhvOI6XZ — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) October 27, 2021

The watch is in effect until 10 p.m.

The watch includes these counties in Mississippi:

Adams

Amite

Forrest

Franklin

George

Greene

Hancock

Harrison

Jackson

Jefferson

Jefferson Davis

Lamar

Lawrence

Lincoln

Marion

Pearl River

Perry

Pike

Stone

Walthall

Wilkinson

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.