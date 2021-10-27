Sheriff: Human remains found in Adams County woods appear to have ‘suffered trauma’

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A homicide investigation has been launched after human remains were discovered in the woods of Adams County.

According to Sheriff Travis Patten, the remains were found after officials received GPS information while searching for Bill Cavin Jr., 19, who was reported missing in July of this year.

After dental records and other evidence was reviewed, officials believe that the remains are those of the missing teenager.

Authorities are investigating the discovery as a homicide, and the remains reportedly show signs of trauma.

Patten said the remains will be taken to the State Crime Lab to be officially identified.

