Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Schools closing early Wednesday due to severe weather threat

By Anthony Warren
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some school districts are releasing students early Wednesday due to the potential for severe weather.

A storm system is forecast to move into the state Wednesday, with the potential to produce damaging winds, hail, and possible tornadoes.

The greatest risk will be near and south of I-20, according to WLBT meteorologists.

Districts and dismissal times are listed below:

  • Lawrence County Schools - 2:15 p.m.
  • Jefferson Davis Co. School District - 2:15; staff dismissed 3 p.m.

We will update the list as more schools make announcements.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households
Clinton police confirm Anderson was arrested at a local hotel last Thursday.
Byram woman arrested for gratification of lust
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
14K pandemic food SNAP cards accidentally deactivated
Mother of JSU student killed at Club Rain says her nephew was also killed in the deadly shooting
Mother of JSU student killed at Club Rain says her nephew was also killed in the deadly shooting
Columbus man charged with killing the father of his daughter’s unborn child
Columbus man charged with killing the father of his daughter’s unborn child

Latest News

Tornado watch generic
South Mississippi under tornado watch
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with...
Brett Favre repays Miss. $600K for no-show speaking events
Strong to Severe Storms Possible Wednesday Afternoon / Evening
First Alert Forecast: stormy late Wednesday ahead of stark cool down late week
Madison County woman arrested for $30K in SNAP fraud