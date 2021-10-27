Schools closing early Wednesday due to severe weather threat

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some school districts are releasing students early Wednesday due to the potential for severe weather.

A storm system is forecast to move into the state Wednesday, with the potential to produce damaging winds, hail, and possible tornadoes.

The greatest risk will be near and south of I-20, according to WLBT meteorologists.

Districts and dismissal times are listed below:

Lawrence County Schools - 2:15 p.m.

Jefferson Davis Co. School District - 2:15; staff dismissed 3 p.m.

We will update the list as more schools make announcements.

