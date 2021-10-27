Power of Pink
Rankin County man charged after allegedly kidnapping his wife at gunpoint
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Rankin County man faces multiple charges including aggravated domestic violence, kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after an incident involving his wife.

Jeffery Ozene Germany, 41, is charged with taking his wife from her Marsman Road residence at gunpoint Monday afternoon.

The victim was eventually found safe and Germany was taken into custody without incident.

He is now in the Rankin County Jail without bond.

