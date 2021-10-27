Power of Pink
Mother of JSU student killed at Club Rain says her nephew was also killed in the deadly shooting

Elijah Bridges was the first cousin of DeA’nne Bell
By Maggie Wade
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are learning more about two of the three murder victims at Club Rain.

DeA’nne Bell, 20, was from Chicago and was with her first cousin who was also shot and killed, according to her mother.

Sherka Taylor says Bell died along with her first cousin, 22-year-old Elijah Bridges and 24-year-old Alicia Brown.

Taylor spoke with a reporter with our Chicago affiliate Tuesday. She says the family is still trying to process the loss of two loved ones at Club Rain.

Taylor was wearing a JSU sweatshirt that her daughter gave her as a Christmas gift last year. She is pleading for justice and says her family will not have closure until the monster who did this is caught and charged.

Elijah Bridges was the son of Taylor’s sister who lives in Mississippi.

Taylor said, “I just ask everybody to just pray for our family. Cause we took two at once. My nephew also was murdered at the same time. My sister’s son was murdered at the same time. And he died protecting her. My daughter and my nephew. Both of them went at the same time.”

Bell says her daughter was a member of the ROTC and a Biology major who planned to become an OB-GYN. She says leaders at Jackson State, students and alumni have been supportive and responsive in every way, trying to help the family as they process this tremendous loss.

Taylor says the family is now waiting for an autopsy to be completed and her daughter’s body will be brought to Chicago.

