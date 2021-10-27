Madison County woman arrested for $30K in SNAP fraud

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County woman was arrested after an investigation into SNAP fraud, the Mississippi Department of Human Services announced.

Investigators say Sabrina Catchings was fraudulently issued $30,954 in benefits. They say this was a result of Catchings failing to report income and household composition accurately.

Catchings was indicted in September and turned herself in Wednesday.

“This investigation and ultimate prosecution demonstrates the controls we have in place to identify, investigate, and eliminate fraud in our programs,” MDHS Executive Director Robert G. “Bob” Anderson said. “This is also a great example of cooperation between our county office, investigations team, and local law enforcement.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.