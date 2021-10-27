Power of Pink
Lauderdale Co. man arrested in connection to human trafficking

The warrant yielded the arrest of 42-year-old Kodie Davidson Sr., along with weapons, various...
The warrant yielded the arrest of 42-year-old Kodie Davidson Sr., along with weapons, various drugs, and a large amount of cash. Davidson’s charges also included: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, statutory rape, rape, and numerous other drug charges.(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of MHP SWAT and the Lauderdale County Sherriff’s Office, executed a search warrant for a Meridian man connected to human trafficking on Monday, October 25.

Kodie Davidson Sr.,43, was arrested. Weapons, various drugs, and a large amount of cash were also found.

Davidson’s charges also included: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, statutory rape, rape, and numerous other drug charges.

“Due to collaborating with multi-jurisdictional agencies, the MBI Human Trafficking/Special Victims Unit continues to be effective in combatting human trafficking,” said Lt. Col Lee Morrison.

If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

