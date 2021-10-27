Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

JSU students can now apply for real estate scholarships

JSU students can now apply for real estate scholarships
JSU students can now apply for real estate scholarships(JSU)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You can now get a real estate scholarship at Jackson State University.

The school was awarded a $25,000 scholarship by commercial real estate executives John Michael Holtmann and John Crossman for the first time.

Students can apply for scholarships to help with tuition, fees, books, supplies, and other expenses.

“The Holtmann Crossman Endowed Fund is a game-changer for our students now and future generations,” Thomas K. Hudson said, president of JSU.

“Working in commercial real estate can help a person develop skills to buy property, which can build personal wealth, but a real estate education has been traditionally hard to access for minorities who haven’t been given opportunities to own property,” John Crossman added.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households
Clinton police confirm Anderson was arrested at a local hotel last Thursday.
Byram woman arrested for gratification of lust
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
14K pandemic food SNAP cards accidentally deactivated
Columbus man charged with killing the father of his daughter’s unborn child
Columbus man charged with killing the father of his daughter’s unborn child
Man hit and killed while riding bike in McComb

Latest News

The warrant yielded the arrest of 42-year-old Kodie Davidson Sr., along with weapons, various...
Lauderdale Co. man arrested in connection to human trafficking
Demand for emergency mental health services in South Carolina is spiking, and those calling for...
Bullet hits window at Cathedral School in Natchez
Deadline extended for Hurricane Ida victims to file for tax relief
Deadline extended for Hurricane Ida victims to file for tax relief
Deadline extended for Hurricane Ida victims to file for tax relief
Deadline extended for Hurricane Ida victims to file for tax relief