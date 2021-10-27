JSU students can now apply for real estate scholarships

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You can now get a real estate scholarship at Jackson State University.

The school was awarded a $25,000 scholarship by commercial real estate executives John Michael Holtmann and John Crossman for the first time.

Students can apply for scholarships to help with tuition, fees, books, supplies, and other expenses.

“The Holtmann Crossman Endowed Fund is a game-changer for our students now and future generations,” Thomas K. Hudson said, president of JSU.

“Working in commercial real estate can help a person develop skills to buy property, which can build personal wealth, but a real estate education has been traditionally hard to access for minorities who haven’t been given opportunities to own property,” John Crossman added.

