Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: stormy late Wednesday ahead of stark cool down late week

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Wednesday Afternoon / Evening
Strong to Severe Storms Possible Wednesday Afternoon / Evening(WLBT)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEDNESDAY: Expect a quiet, yet cloudy start to the day with morning 50s and 60s – rebounding to the 70s to near 80. By afternoon, a few strong to severe storms could be possible. In regard to the severe weather potential, all hazards of wind, hail and even a tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Highest risk will generally near and south of I-20 in the warmer, muggier air - in a relatively small window of time, mainly 2-8 PM. A gusty shower band will move through with the front then fade and move out after midnight with lows in the 50s to start off Thursday.

THURSDAY: While the fronts will be east of the area, the upper low will hang over the mid-Mississippi Valley, swirling in clouds through Thursday morning, amid cool, brisk breezes. Highs will sneak to the middle 60s, before slipping back into the 50s by the afternoon hours with a few showers possible. We’ll stay cool, breezy and showery – at times – overnight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The upper low will continue to swirl clouds over the region with a few morning showers Friday – highs will struggle to get back to the lower 60s; some areas may stay in the upper 50s N/E of Metro Jackson amid a blustery north flow. High pressure muscles in through the weekend – expect skies to become sunny through Saturday afternoon with highs int the 60s to near 70; lower to middle 70s return with sunshine for Sunday and Monday. Chances for rain will hold off until another front slips toward the region by mid-next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households
Clinton police confirm Anderson was arrested at a local hotel last Thursday.
Byram woman arrested for gratification of lust
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
14K pandemic food SNAP cards accidentally deactivated
Man hit and killed while riding bike in McComb
District 5 Supervisor Alphonzo Greer
Holmes County District Supervisor dies in single-vehicle crash on Highway 12

Latest News

WLBT at 4p - VOD - clipped version
Tuesday Night Weather Forecast
Rain, Storms Returns Late Wednesday Ahead of A Strong Front Due Into The Region
First Alert Forecast: seasonable Tuesday; storm risk late Wednesday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet, seasonable Tuesday; stormy by Wednesday afternoon
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet Tuesday; stormy by late Wednesday