First Alert Forecast: stormy late Wednesday ahead of stark cool down late week

WEDNESDAY: Expect a quiet, yet cloudy start to the day with morning 50s and 60s – rebounding to the 70s to near 80. By afternoon, a few strong to severe storms could be possible. In regard to the severe weather potential, all hazards of wind, hail and even a tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Highest risk will generally near and south of I-20 in the warmer, muggier air - in a relatively small window of time, mainly 2-8 PM. A gusty shower band will move through with the front then fade and move out after midnight with lows in the 50s to start off Thursday.

Starting off quietly but the day may not end quietly as storm chances increase as a storm system approaches from the west. Highs will top out the middle to upper 70s. Strong wind, hail & even a spin-up risk are at play near & S of I-20 this afternoon / evening. #mswx @WLBT pic.twitter.com/za4ZtBmSrl — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) October 27, 2021

THURSDAY: While the fronts will be east of the area, the upper low will hang over the mid-Mississippi Valley, swirling in clouds through Thursday morning, amid cool, brisk breezes. Highs will sneak to the middle 60s, before slipping back into the 50s by the afternoon hours with a few showers possible. We’ll stay cool, breezy and showery – at times – overnight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The upper low will continue to swirl clouds over the region with a few morning showers Friday – highs will struggle to get back to the lower 60s; some areas may stay in the upper 50s N/E of Metro Jackson amid a blustery north flow. High pressure muscles in through the weekend – expect skies to become sunny through Saturday afternoon with highs int the 60s to near 70; lower to middle 70s return with sunshine for Sunday and Monday. Chances for rain will hold off until another front slips toward the region by mid-next week.

