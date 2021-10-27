First Alert Forecast: stormy late Wednesday ahead of stark cool down late week
WEDNESDAY: Expect a quiet, yet cloudy start to the day with morning 50s and 60s – rebounding to the 70s to near 80. By afternoon, a few strong to severe storms could be possible. In regard to the severe weather potential, all hazards of wind, hail and even a tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Highest risk will generally near and south of I-20 in the warmer, muggier air - in a relatively small window of time, mainly 2-8 PM. A gusty shower band will move through with the front then fade and move out after midnight with lows in the 50s to start off Thursday.
THURSDAY: While the fronts will be east of the area, the upper low will hang over the mid-Mississippi Valley, swirling in clouds through Thursday morning, amid cool, brisk breezes. Highs will sneak to the middle 60s, before slipping back into the 50s by the afternoon hours with a few showers possible. We’ll stay cool, breezy and showery – at times – overnight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The upper low will continue to swirl clouds over the region with a few morning showers Friday – highs will struggle to get back to the lower 60s; some areas may stay in the upper 50s N/E of Metro Jackson amid a blustery north flow. High pressure muscles in through the weekend – expect skies to become sunny through Saturday afternoon with highs int the 60s to near 70; lower to middle 70s return with sunshine for Sunday and Monday. Chances for rain will hold off until another front slips toward the region by mid-next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
