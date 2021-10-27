Power of Pink
Bullet hits window at Cathedral School in Natchez

By Cheryl Lasseter
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A bullet fired from a shotgun hit an upper corner of a classroom window at Cathedral School, according to the Natchez Democrat.

It happened Tuesday morning.

Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said his office got a call at about 9:20 a.m. when school was in session.

No one was hurt during the incident, but the school was put on lockdown and school officials immediately cleared the room where the incident happened.

There were no suspects named.

Thankfully, no children were injured.

