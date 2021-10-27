Power of Pink
Amber Alert issued for 2 girls last seen in Denver

Officials issued an Amber Alert Wednesday for two girls who authorities said were last seen in...
Officials issued an Amber Alert Wednesday for two girls who authorities said were last seen in the Denver area Wednesday.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for two girls last seen in Denver Wednesday afternoon.

The two girls, 7-year-old Sophia Jones and 8-year-old Bethany Jones, are believed by investigators to be with their parents, 32-year-old Trisha Jones and 35-year-old Towon Jones.

Sophia Jones and Bethany Jones are both described as biracial with brown hair and brown eyes.

Trisha Jones is described as a 160-pound, 5-foot-3-inch white female with brown hair and green eyes.

Towon Jones is described as a 190-pound, 6-foot-2-inch black male with brown hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2019 black Toyota 4Runner with a Colorado plate BVGI94 or 2014 green Toyota Sienna with a Colorado plate CGMO17 that was last seen heading north in Denver.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, immediately call 911.

