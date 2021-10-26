Power of Pink
Zambia-born championship golfer becomes Jackson’s first chief financial officer

By Anthony Warren
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Zambia native who came to Jackson to play collegiate golf is now the capital city’s first chief financial officer.

Tuesday, the council appointed Fidelis Malembeka as CFO.

CFO is a new position that was created recently by the mayor and the council.

Malembeka previously worked for the My Joy Corporation, overseeing finances for more than two dozen McDonald’s restaurants in the Jackson market.

“Jackson was known as the worst and toughest market in the entire nation. In the period of five years, we were able to turn that around to where we doubled our revenue... through some initiatives that were put in place, modernization and talent management,” he said.

From there, he joined the Piney Woods School, where he had served as chief operating officer since 2018. He joined the Lumumba administration weeks ago, after serving at the school for three years. “I had numerous calls from (people involved with) Piney Woods begging me to stay based on the successes we have. But I also wanted to lend my talents to the city.”

Malembeka came to Jackson years ago at the behest of legendary golf coach Eddie Payton.

“I received 32 offers to play collegiate golf across the country. I was fortunate to connect with Eddie Payton who enticed me to come to Jackson,” he told the council. “I was a member of the very successful SWAC championship team.”

Malembeka’s talents were not lost on the council, who asked him how he could help the city improve its revenues.

Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote was interested after hearing how Malembeka helped turn around McDonald’s finances.

Ward Five Councilman Vernon Hartley asked Malembeka about his first name, Fidelis, and what it meant.

Malembeka said it’s a Latin name that means faithful. Now, Malembeka hopes to provide faithful service to a city that he says has given him so much.

“Jackson has meant so much to me. It gave me my beautiful wife. I have three children who go to JPS,” he said. “I’m fully vested and would like to see the progress the city can make. The city is full of potential but does need some transformations.”

The council also approved the mayor’s nomination of Catoria Martin as its next city attorney.

Both nominations were approved on 7-0 votes.

