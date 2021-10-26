WLBT’s things to know 10/26/21: Jackson street racing, nursing vacancies, and a 4-year-old behind the wheel

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Jackson street racing

Four months after the Jackson City Council passed a new measure aimed at ending street racing and reckless driving, many residents say they can’t tell anything has changed. “There’s still constant racing, loud engines just always flying past us on Northside Drive. I almost got hit just the other day, actually,” said north Fondren resident Chris Wilbourn. “Had a guy swerve around me and then take off at probably speeds of 60, 70 miles an hour.” Wilbourn’s experience — as well as other residents who declined to talk on-camera for this story — is anecdotal, however, as no data on arrests, citations, or fines from the city’s street racing ordinance has been released at this point. A PowerPoint presentation from the task force obtained by 3 On Your Side claims deadly accidents are up 30 percent since 2016.

2. Nursing vacancies

Nursing vacancies remain at an all-time high across the state, and the pandemic has worsened this problem at many hospitals. But some local colleges are seeing an increase in nursing admissions. Mississippi College is one of them. The Mississippi Board of Nursing data shows serious nursing vacancies have been a problem since before the pandemic. From 2017 to 2020, nursing vacancies have more than doubled

3. 4-year-old behind the wheel

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday. (Source: Gray News)

A Wyoming man allegedly tried getting out of a drunken driving charge by claiming his 4-year-old son was the one behind the wheel. Campbell County sheriff’s officials say deputies pulled the 39-year-old man over Saturday. They say his two sons, ages 4 and 15, were in his pickup truck with him. Officials say the man claimed his 4-year-old son was sitting on his lap and was the one driving. The Gillette News Record reports that officials say the man refused field sobriety and breath tests.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.