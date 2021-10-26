Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

WATCH: Arson suspect uses push lawnmower to run away, zooms past bumper-to-bumper traffic

By HNN Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – Police say a man accused of arson in Hawaii chose a bizarre method to run away and the spectacle was captured on camera.

According to KHNL, the man allegedly set a fire Monday that triggered a small brush fire in North Kona.

The suspect used a push lawnmower to get away, zooming past bumper-to-bumper traffic in the area and getting no shortage of attention along the way.

The man was subsequently arrested for the theft of the lawnmower, which was reported stolen, Hawaii County police said.

“He was riding the mower at the time of his arrest,” police added.

Copyright 2021 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households
According to Rolling For police chief Cardell Hughes, a group of men were meeting to trade...
Man killed after meeting with others to trade guns
Crime scene at Crenshaw, Mississippi apartment complex
2 dead, 3 injured in Mississippi apartment complex shooting
Jamien Washington
Man gets life in prison over Natchez apartment shooting
‘It is out of control’: Residents, Councilman talk solutions as Jackson nears closer to having...
‘It is out of control’: Residents, Councilman talk solutions as Jackson nears closer to having deadliest year ever

Latest News

Ohio mother in D.C to fight for justice for son slain by police
Ohio mother in D.C to fight for justice for son slain by police
Ohio mother in D.C to fight for justice for son slain by police
Ohio mother in D.C to fight for justice for son slain by police
Pfizer says the vaccine is about 90% effective against symptomatic infection.
FDA advisers back Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for young kids
FILE - This May 13, 2021, file photo shows syringes filled with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine...
Enforcement of indoor vaccine mandates proves uneven in US
Halloween decorations at Chris Scott's Mandan home
Remember when Halloween decor was simple?