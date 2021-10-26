Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Southern Miss joining Sun Belt Conference

The Sun Belt Conference and the University of Southern Mississippi hosted a joint press...
The Sun Belt Conference and the University of Southern Mississippi hosted a joint press conference on Tuesday afternoon.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi announced Tuesday it will be leaving Conference USA and joining the Sun Belt Conference.

Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill, USM President Dr. Rodney Bennett and Southern Miss Athletics Director Jeremy McClain were present for the announcement.

According to The Associated Press, USM accepted an invitation to the conference last week and is expected to join as early as 2023.

USM is the latest school to leave Conference USA, which recently lost UAB, Florida Atlantic, UNC Charlotte, North Texas, Rice and UTSA.

Below is a list of schools that are currently in the Sun Belt:

  • Appalachian State
  • Arkansas State
  • Coastal Carolina
  • Georgia Southern
  • Georgia State
  • Arkansas-Little Rock
  • Louisiana-Lafayette
  • Louisiana-Monroe
  • South Alabama
  • Texas State
  • Texas-Arlington
  • Troy

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households
According to Rolling For police chief Cardell Hughes, a group of men were meeting to trade...
Man killed after meeting with others to trade guns
Crime scene at Crenshaw, Mississippi apartment complex
2 dead, 3 injured in Mississippi apartment complex shooting
Jamien Washington
Man gets life in prison over Natchez apartment shooting
‘It is out of control’: Residents, Councilman talk solutions as Jackson nears closer to having...
‘It is out of control’: Residents, Councilman talk solutions as Jackson nears closer to having deadliest year ever

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley watches his home run in the fourth inning in Game 1 of baseball's...
Riley, Graveman represent Mississippi in World Series
Alvin Kamara scores on a 13-yard touchdown. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Saints grab a win on a dreadful night in Seattle
Southern Mississippi takes the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Southern Miss, Sun Belt Conference to hold press conference Tuesday
Mississippi State defeats Vanderbilt 45-6 on Saturday