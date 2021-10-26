Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The nice weather will continue tonight and into tomorrow morning, but a cold front is heading our way and will us a much-needed chance for rain. Expect showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. some will be strong and isolated storms may turn severe. Severe weather is unlikely at this point, despite the origin of these systems being two major systems out west. Thursday and Friday will be chilly with highs in the lower to middle 60s with clouds and occasional showers. The weekend will be pleasant with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s. We have nice weather for Friday night football, although you’ll need a jacket, and we have nice weather set up for Halloween with temperatures in upper 60s and lower 70s. There is a 40% chance for development later this week in the north Atlantic. East wind at 5mph tonight and southeast at 15mph with higher gusts Wednesday. Average high is 75 and the average low is 50. Sunrise is 7:14am and the sunset is 6:16pm.

