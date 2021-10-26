Riley, Graveman represent Mississippi in World Series

HOUSTON, Texas (WLBT) - No matter which side you’re rooting for, both the Astros and Braves will have a Mississippi representative in the 2021 World Series.

Austin Riley, the Braves’ breakout star this season, was drafted by Atlanta out of DeSoto Central High School in 2015.

Riley made his debut with the big league club in 2019 and is likely to receive some MVP votes after his stellar 2021 season in which he hit .303 with 33 home runs.

Of course, Riley also played some home games in Pearl before making the big league club. He was mashing baseballs in 2017 and 2018 for the Mississippi Braves before advancing to the bigs.

Many other Braves stars on the World Series roster also played for the Mississippi Braves before making it big time, including Ozzie Albies, Max Fried, Dansby Swanson and Freddie Freeman.

On the Houston side is a familiar face to Mississippi State fans: Kendall Graveman.

Graveman was a major piece on the Bulldogs roster that advanced to the College World Series in 2013.

Since being an 8th round selection in the 2013 MLB Draft by the Blue Jays, he had a few solid seasons as a starting pitcher in Oakland before finding a niche as a relief pitcher.

Graveman was stellar in 2021 in Seattle and Houston, with a sparling 1.77 ERA.

Houston Astros relief pitcher Kendall Graveman throws a pitch to the Chicago White Sox during the eighth inning in Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) (Eric Christian Smith | AP)

