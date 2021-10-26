Residents: Ordinance intended to curb Jackson street racing hasn’t helped

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While four months after the Jackson City Council passed a new measure aimed at ending street racing and reckless driving, many residents say they can’t tell anything has changed.

“There’s still constant racing, loud engines just always flying past us on Northside Drive. I almost got hit just the other day, actually,” said north Fondren resident Chris Wilbourn. “Had a guy swerve around me and then take off at probably speeds of 60, 70 miles an hour.”

Wilbourn’s experience — as well as other residents who declined to talk on-camera for this story — is anecdotal, however, as no data on arrests, citations, or fines from the city’s street racing ordinance has been released at this point.

Wilbourn is part of the Fondren Safety Task Force, organized back in April in response to the apparent increase in dangerous driving throughout main thoroughfares in the city.

A PowerPoint presentation from the task force obtained by 3 On Your Side claims deadly accidents are up 30 percent since 2016.

The group presented that information to city leaders in late June.

“With [greater] force presence, along with traffic-calming measures and red light cameras, I think that we could reduce fatalities that are happening on Northside Drive,” Wilbourn said.

Those suggestions from the task force also include lane closures, biking lanes, and raised crosswalks.

“I think that those are reasonable suggestions. They don’t come without a cost. They don’t. That is kind of long-term solutions,” said Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. “And people want immediate relief. So we are entertaining those things. I know that our traffic engineer has been a part of several of those conversations.”

Lumumba said the city also has to consider commute and travel times that would be affected by such changes.

Wilbourn disagrees with that sentiment, saying the mayor’s answers equate to more platitudes instead of actions.

“Stop worrying about what commute times are like because I could care less about a commute time if I can’t get there safely,” Wilbourn said.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.