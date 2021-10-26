Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Man hit and killed while riding bike in McComb

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has died after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bike in McComb.

According to Pike County Coroner Bryant Jones, the man was 59 years old. Jones received the call at 8:52 p.m. Monday.

The crash happened on Presley Boulevard near Bendat Street.

Jones said it is a high-pedestrian traffic area and is not well lit.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laurel Isbister
49-year-old Jackson woman found
20-year-old driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Copiah County
According to Rolling For police chief Cardell Hughes, a group of men were meeting to trade...
Man killed after meeting with others to trade guns
‘It is out of control’: Residents, Councilman talk solutions as Jackson nears closer to having...
‘It is out of control’: Residents, Councilman talk solutions as Jackson nears closer to having deadliest year ever
Crime scene at Crenshaw, Mississippi apartment complex
2 dead, 3 injured in Mississippi apartment complex shooting

Latest News

Most Mississippi public university employees facing vaccine mandate
Most Mississippi public university employees facing vaccine mandate
Most Mississippi public university employees facing vaccine mandate
WLBT at 10p (October 25, 2021)
WLBT at 10p (October 25, 2021)
WLBT at 10p