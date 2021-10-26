Man hit and killed while riding bike in McComb

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has died after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bike in McComb.

According to Pike County Coroner Bryant Jones, the man was 59 years old. Jones received the call at 8:52 p.m. Monday.

The crash happened on Presley Boulevard near Bendat Street.

Jones said it is a high-pedestrian traffic area and is not well lit.

