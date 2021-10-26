Man hit and killed while riding bike in McComb
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has died after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bike in McComb.
According to Pike County Coroner Bryant Jones, the man was 59 years old. Jones received the call at 8:52 p.m. Monday.
The crash happened on Presley Boulevard near Bendat Street.
Jones said it is a high-pedestrian traffic area and is not well lit.
