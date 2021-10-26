Power of Pink
Man dies after being hit by train in Gulfport

By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One person has died after being struck by a train early Tuesday morning in Gulfport.

Gulfport Police say it happened just after 3 a.m. at the tracks on Cowan Road near the intersection of Collins Boulevard and Curcor Drive, just north of Highway 90. According to police, the man may have been lying on the tracks at the time of the accident.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The intersection was closed while authorities investigated and cleared the scene, but the tracks are now back open.

