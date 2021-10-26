Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Lost hiker ignores rescue calls because they ‘didn’t recognize the number’

Mount Elbert is Colorado’s highest peak, with an elevation of 14,443 feet.
Mount Elbert is Colorado’s highest peak, with an elevation of 14,443 feet.(Nathan Wasylewski // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEADVILLE, Colo. (Gray News) – Search and rescue officials issued a reminder to hikers to answer their phones while out on a trail.

Lake County Search and Rescue (LCSR) teams were recently called out for an overdue hiker on Mount Elbert.

According to a Facebook post by LCSR, a hiker went out at 9 a.m. on Oct. 18 and had not yet returned by 8 p.m.

LCSR said several calls to the hiker were repeatedly ignored because they didn’t recognize the number.

“If you’re overdue according to your itinerary, and you start getting repeated calls from an unknown number, please answer the phone; it may be a search and rescue team trying to confirm you’re safe,” LCSR said in a Facebook post.

A rescue team was deployed at 10 p.m. to search Mount Elbert but could not find the hiker and left around 3 a.m. the next day.

Another team began searching again in a new area around 7 a.m. About 9:30 a.m., the person who called to report the hiker missing alerted LCSR the person had returned to their lodge.

The hiker told LCSR they had lost the trail around nightfall and spent the night searching for the trail.

Eventually, the hiker was able to find the proper trailhead and reach their car, almost 24 hours after the hike began.

LCSR said the hiker had no idea a rescue team was looking for them.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, Mount Elbert is Colorado’s highest peak, with an elevation of 14,443 feet.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Rolling For police chief Cardell Hughes, a group of men were meeting to trade...
Man killed after meeting with others to trade guns
Crime scene at Crenshaw, Mississippi apartment complex
2 dead, 3 injured in Mississippi apartment complex shooting
‘It is out of control’: Residents, Councilman talk solutions as Jackson nears closer to having...
‘It is out of control’: Residents, Councilman talk solutions as Jackson nears closer to having deadliest year ever
Jamien Washington
Man gets life in prison over Natchez apartment shooting
Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2005 file photo, trays of printed Social Security checks wait to be...
Wife accused of dismembering husband’s body, collecting benefits
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2021 file photo, hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17...
Miles donations are providing flights for Afghan refugees
The leaders of a Senate panel called executives from YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat to face...
Senator: YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat offering only small changes