Holmes County District Supervisor dies in single-vehicle crash on Highway 12

District 5 Supervisor Alphonzo Greer
District 5 Supervisor Alphonzo Greer(Holmes County Sheriff Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HOLMES CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Holmes County District Supervisor died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 12 Sunday night.

According to Holmes County Sheriff Willie March, District 5 Supervisor Alphonzo Greer, 49, was driving between Tchula and Lexington when he went into a deep curve and lost control, causing his vehicle to flip.

Sheriff March says the passenger in the vehicle with Greer was airlifted to a Jackson hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

