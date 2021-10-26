Holmes County District Supervisor dies in single-vehicle crash on Highway 12

HOLMES CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Holmes County District Supervisor died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 12 Sunday night.

According to Holmes County Sheriff Willie March, District 5 Supervisor Alphonzo Greer, 49, was driving between Tchula and Lexington when he went into a deep curve and lost control, causing his vehicle to flip.

Sheriff March says the passenger in the vehicle with Greer was airlifted to a Jackson hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

