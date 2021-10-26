Hinds Co. sheriff debate to take place at Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A debate will be hosted for the Hinds County sheriff candidates at Jackson State University on Tuesday night.

This following the sudden death of Sheriff Lee D. Vance, who passed away due COVID complications earlier this year.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

“The forum will give candidates a chance to address issues that strengthen their platforms and to explain how they can develop the community’s trust in law enforcement and keep crime to a minimum in their jurisdiction,” said Dr. Maruice Mangum, Chair of Political Science and moderator for the evening.

The confirmed candidates to attend include: Marshand Crisler, Tyree Jones, Leon Seals, Les Tannehill, Reggie Thompson, Richard Spooner, Eric Wall, and Beverly Harris-Williams.

