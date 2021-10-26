Gulfport drug sting nets seven arrests for fentanyl, meth, guns and more

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Seven people are facing federal charges after a narcotics sting in Gulfport this week led authorities to find fentanyl, methamphetamines, marijuana, drug money, illegal guns, and more.

The seven suspects were taken into custody Tuesday for their part in the illegal distribution of drugs and guns in Harrison County.

Several counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, along with other illegal prescription narcotics, were seized in the drug sting. (Gulfport Police Dept.)

Authorities said the sting netted several counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, illegal prescription narcotics, methamphetamine, 120 pounds of marijuana and marijuana edibles, drug currency, multiple vehicles, and 27 illegal firearms.

Charged in the sting are: Nigel Saunders, Sernareo Barnett and D’Laun Ball, all of Gulfport; and, Mary Matthews and Jamaar Saunders, both of Biloxi. Two other codefendants who were already in federal custody - Raheem Lane and Malyk Harveston, both of Gulfport - were also charged.

All seven suspects face federal charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, conspiracy to possess firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, and/or the illegal possession of firearms.

The arrests were the result of a joint effort between the DEA and the Gulfport Police Department. This case is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office under the Project Safe Neighborhood initiative.

“We at the Gulfport Police Department are committed to reducing drug and gun violence in our city,” said Gulfport Police Chief Chris Ryle. “Because of the partnerships with the Drug Enforcement Agency and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, we successfully put a stop-gap in the distribution of illicit drugs and guns in the City of Gulfport. The Gulfport Police Department is committed to providing a quality of life our citizens deserve.”

“I commend the joint effort of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the City of Gulfport Police Department in this investigation,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca. “The trafficking of drugs is a scourge upon our communities. When firearms are added, the violence inherent in drug trafficking escalates exponentially. With these arrests and the confiscation of over 20 firearms, our Mississippi Gulf Coast is a safer place.”

