First Alert Forecast: seasonable Tuesday; storm risk late Wednesday

TUESDAY: A transition day of sort – between systems, we’ll trend cloudier through the afternoon and evening hours with a quick swap of wind direction, turning more east / southeast, flowing in the moisture again. Expect mostly to partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We’ll stay dry overnight with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Quiet & cool to start off your Tuesday morning - mostly in the 50s; we'll rebound to the 70s this afternoon as clouds roll back in from the southwest, ahead of our next weather maker - due in Wednesday afternoon / evening which could spark a few strong storms. #mswx @wlbt pic.twitter.com/zWrxCoZZFh — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) October 26, 2021

WEDNESDAY: Our main storm system of the week is due to move in Wednesday – featuring a risk for a few strong to severe storms through the afternoon and evening hours. Expect a quiet, yet cloudy start to the day with morning 50s and 60s – rebounding to the 70s to near 80. In regards to the severe weather potential, all hazards of wind, hail and even a tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Highest risk will generally near and south of I-20 in the warmer, muggier air. Storms will tend to fade and move out after midnight with lows in the 50s to start off Thursday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: In the wake of that front, a sluggish upper low will keep clouds and a few showers hanging back through Thursday and Friday. Afternoon temperatures Thursday and Friday will be stuck in the lower to middle 60s amid a chilly north breeze. Skies will remain cloudy through Friday night before clearing into the weekend. Expect highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s Saturday and Sunday; lows in the 40s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.