Crime, infrastructure among topics at mayor’s state of the city address Tues.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba will give his annual “State of the City” address 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Lumumba is expected to give an update on the city’s progress as well as the challenges the capital city has faced over the past year.

It’s anticipated the mayor will address progress with the infrastructure which includes repairs to the city’s streets, bridges, water, and sewer facilities. The city has dealt with many problems with its water system. Right now, the city faces a lawsuit claiming dangerous amounts of lead was found in the water putting hundreds of children in danger of poisoning.

Mayor Lumumba says he will also discuss the rise in crime. There have been more than 100 homicides in the city of Jackson this year and the mayor says reducing crime is not an overnight fix.

The virtual address will be 6 p.m. Tuesday.

