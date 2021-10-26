Contract awarded for Riverside Drive Reconstruction Project

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Riverside Drive Reconstruction Project is one step closer to being a reality.

Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved a $13,882,599.60 million contract to Hemphill Construction Company.

Construction could begin early next year, depending on weather, City Engineer Charles Williams said previously.

The measure was approved on a 6-1 vote. Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes voted in opposition.

The project includes reconstructing Riverside between the I-55 North flyover bridge to Peachtree Street in Belhaven. Contractors will be responsible for completely rebuilding the roadway and rehabbing/replacing the water and sewer lines underneath it.

Water lines have to be upgraded so the road will not have to be dug up later to replace or repair them.

According to the Greater Belhaven Foundation’s website, an 18-inch main under the roadway is more than a century old, while a 36-inch there is approximately 50 years old.

Once completed, the pothole-riddled, four-lane thoroughfare will be transformed into a two-lane boulevard, with a sidewalk on one side and a multi-use trail on the other.

Riverside is a major roadway in the Belhaven community that runs from I-55 to North State Street. It serves Ida B. Wells APAC School, Belhaven University, the Belhaven neighborhood, and headquarters for several groups, including the Boy Scouts of America Andrew Jackson Council.

Many of the live oaks that line the middle of the roadway will remain. However, six trees may be removed once the project begins, the Greater Belhaven website states.

Hemphill was one of two firms that submitted a bid for the project. Both bids came in millions of dollars over the $10.7 million cost estimate provided by engineers.

The road averages more than 4,300 vehicles a day, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

Work is being paid for with a road bond issued by the city previously. That bond is being retired with one percent infrastructure sales tax dollars.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.