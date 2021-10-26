Columbus man charged with killing the father of his daughter’s unborn child

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police say an argument between a man and the father of his daughter’s unborn child turned deadly Sunday evening.

“Upon arrival, officers did see a Black male lying in the carport with a gunshot wound,” Police Chief Fred Shelton said.

CPD officers responded to the 2500 block of 22nd Avenue North at 4:54 p.m. where witnesses say 47-year-old Terry “Shortdogg” Macon shot 28-year-old Deadrian Buckhalter, who died at Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle a short time later.

“Terry Macon’s [daughter] is pregnant by the victim,” Chief Shelton said.

Police say the two men got into a shouting match outside the home that ended with Buckhalter lying bleeding on the ground.

“From what we’re gathering right now, preliminarily, it was about the child,” Chief Shelton said.

Investigators also discovered a disagreement between Buckhalter and Macon’s wife over social media sometime before the incident.

“The victim and the stepmother had some conversation on Facebook,” the police chief says. “They were going back and forth with each other on Facebook.”

Macon turned himself in at around 7:54 p.m. and is charged with murder.

“He surrendered to us and we took him into custody,” Chief Shelton says. “And, also, we recovered the firearm that was used in the crime.”

A neighbor, who did not wish to be identified, says she believes that having better street lighting in the area could help prevent more shootings like this one in the future.

“It just really sickens me and hurts my heart when someone gets killed like that,” she said.

While they have made an arrest, Chief Shelton says they are still asking the public for Ring video of the shooting and to call Crime Stoppers (1-800-530-7151) with any other information that could aid them in the ongoing investigation.

