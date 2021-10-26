City brings on consultant to help administer premium pay funds to police, firefighters

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It could be just a matter of weeks before some of Jackson’s first responders begin to see the pay raises that were promised to them as part of this year’s budget.

Tuesday, the council approved amending the city’s existing contract with James & Associates LLC to help the city administer the pay raises, which are being funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Under terms, contract costs will increase from an amount not to exceed $60,000 to an amount not to exceed $300,000, with James assessing the city at an hourly rate of $150.

James & Associates had previously been brought on to provide the city with grant management related to disaster recovery.

As part of this year’s budget, the council approved setting aside $5.7 million in ARPA money to increase salaries for veteran police and firefighters.

However, the city has not acted on implementing those raises because the raises are technically not allowed under ARPA guidelines.

Instead, the city is able to use ARPA revenue to give police and firefighters “premium pay” for working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba told the council at its Monday work session that expanding the contract with James & Associates will allow the administration to move forward doing that.

“Finance can’t give out that money until they’re able to account for each dollar spent in the way the federal government requires,” he said.

Exactly when police and firefighters will receive that pay remains to be seen. However, Tyrone James told the council Monday that if the contract “was given the green light now, we could have it done in weeks.”

The news will likely be welcome for police and firefighters, who were promised significant pay hikes as part of the 2022 budget.

The council approved what amounted to a two-step pay raise for veteran first responders.

The first part included increasing pay to $41,000 for Jackson Police Department corporals and Jackson Fire Department lieutenants.

That increase is paid for with $1 million in city funds that the council reallocated.

Members rescinded interlocal agreements with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, Yazoo County, and Holmes County to free up the funding.

The council then set aside $5.7 million in ARPA funds to bump up salaries even more, to $45,000 for corporals and lieutenants and $48,000 for JPD sergeants and JFD captains.

Under ARPA, the city can pay existing officers and firefighters up to $25,000 a year in premium pay, as long as that pay is for COVID-related work.

Jon McCormick, a consultant who advised the council during its budget deliberations, said Jackson could not use the money to give raises, per se, but could use it to hire additional officers and to give existing officers “premium pay.”

However, he cautioned city leaders that providing that pay would require significant documentation and that if wrong or incomplete information was provided to the federal government, Jackson could be forced to repay the money.

“Most grants are reimbursable, so you get the money (on the back end),” McCormick said. “Now, you’ve got the money. You don’t want to get in a situation down the road where the federal government comes in and demands a check. You have to have proof people worked, affidavits maybe, timesheets, payroll, benefits... everything involved ... is going to have to be documented and turned in (as part of) the reporting requirements.”

Jackson is set to receive a total of $42 million in ARPA funding. The city received the first $21 million tranche in June and is expected to receive the next $21 million by next summer.

Lumumba echoed McCormick’s concerns at Monday’s work session.

“Ms. (LaaWanda) Horton said she has to draw down each individual public safety employee’s timesheets. She has to be able to segregate what they were paid based on normal duties and what they’re (to be) paid for their response to COVID,” Lumumba explained. “We need to be able to document that or we will run afoul of federal law and be penalized.”

Horton is the city’s director of administration.

James & Associates contract terms. (WLBT)

