Byram woman arrested for gratification of lust

35-year-old Ashley Anderson was arrested by Clinton Police at local hotel
By Maggie Wade
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clinton police arrest a Byram woman at a local hotel. She is now charged with gratification of lust.

Clinton police confirm 35-year-old Ashley Nicole Anderson was arrested Thursday, October 21.

Anderson is accused of being involved with a teenage girl who was 15 at the time of her arrest. Police say they are investigating a period from April and May of 2020 until September of this year.

Concerned parents found text messages in their child’s cell phone and contacted police.

Anderson was taken to the Detention Center in Raymond

