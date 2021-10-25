Power of Pink
Woodway Drive bridge reopens, Colonial Circle bridge stays shut as plans to replace it are drawn up

City closes Colonial Circle bridge, citing deterioration.
City closes Colonial Circle bridge, citing deterioration.
By Anthony Warren
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The nearly 7,000 drivers who travel along Colonial Circle every day will have to wait at least until next summer before a bridge west of Old Canton Road is replaced there.

“I hate to speculate right now,” said City Engineer Charles Williams. “If everything goes well, we can get it out and advertise for bids and hopefully get it open for next summer.

The bridge was closed in April after inspections revealed that the timber pilings holding it up had deteriorated. About 6,800 vehicles traveled the bridge daily prior to its closure, according to Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic volume maps.

The city brought on Civiltech Inc., an engineering consultant, back in May to draw up replacement plans for that bridge and several others. Public Works is still waiting for the design work to be completed.

“They’re just about done with the preliminaries. We hope to get something from them in the next two weeks to review,” Williams said. “Once we get that done, we’ll move forward with approving the final plans and then we’ll start looking for funding.”

While it’s unsure how the project will be funded, two other bridge projects in North Jackson are being paid for with one-percent dollars.

In March, the city hired contractors to replace the Hawthorn Drive and Woodway Drive bridges.

Monday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced that construction on the Woodway bridge had wrapped up.

“While a bridge project may not be the sexiest project we can be engaged in (there is) a necessity in them,” he said. “If we were to fail to address these structural deficiencies, it would lead to catastrophic results.”

Williams said the Woodway bridge had been closed for a little more than two years and impacted numerous motorists, including those who use the roadway to travel between North State Street and Manhattan Road.

In March, the council brought on Fordice Construction Company to replace it. At the same time, the council approved a contract with Hemphill Construction to replace the Hawthorn Drive bridge.

That bridge is located in the 3000 block of Hawthorn between Sherwood and Robin drives. Construction has yet to wrap up on that project.

