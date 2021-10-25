WLBT’s things to know 10/25/21: Candidate debate, residents react to Jackson homicides, and Sudan’s military coup

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Candidate debate

The College of Liberal Arts’ Department of Political Science will host a debate between Hinds County Sheriff candidates vying to fill the post after the sudden death of longtime lawman Lee D. Vance. (Jackson State University)

The College of Liberal Arts’ Department of Political Science will host a debate between Hinds County Sheriff candidates vying to fill the post after the sudden death of longtime lawman Lee D. Vance. The event is scheduled at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, in room 134 of the College of Business’ Pittman Auditorium, located at 1400 J.R. Lynch Street, Jackson, MS 39217. The debate is free and open to the public. The debate will provide a forum for candidates to address pressing issues such as safety, crime, violence, and community relations.

2. Jackson homicides

In the last seven days, there have been five homicides in Jackson, totaling 122 homicides so far this year, according to the WLBT homicide tracker. That’s six shy from tying last year’s record for the deadliest year ever.

Nearly half of all the city’s homicide victims have been under the age of 30. Most recently, 20-year-old Jordan Walker was shot and killed in his car Friday. Additionally, a triple homicide last Sunday took the lives of three people in their 20′s, including a Jackson State University student.

3. Sudan’s military coup

FILE - Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, to voice their support for civilian powers within the power-sharing government. (Source: CNN)

Sudan’s top general on Monday dissolved the government and announced that the military will run the country after his forces arrested the acting prime minister and other officials. Thousands of Sudanese protested in the streets against the coup. The military takeover threatens to derail Sudan’s long, rocky attempt to transition to democracy two years after protesters forced the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir. The move came just before the military was supposed to hand leadership of the country’s joint military-civilian administration to civilians next month.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.