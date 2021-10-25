Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

WLBT’s things to know 10/25/21: Candidate debate, residents react to Jackson homicides, and Sudan’s military coup

In this frame taken from video a man shouts slogans during a protest in Khartoum, Sudan,...
In this frame taken from video a man shouts slogans during a protest in Khartoum, Sudan, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Military forces arrested Sudan's acting prime minister and senior government officials Monday, disrupted internet access and blocked bridges in the capital Khartoum, the country's information ministry said, describing the actions as a coup. In response, thousands flooded the streets of Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman to protest the apparent military takeover. Footage shared online appeared to show protesters blocking streets and setting fire to tires as security forces used tear gas to disperse them. (New Sudan NNS via AP)(AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Candidate debate

The College of Liberal Arts’ Department of Political Science will host a debate between Hinds...
The College of Liberal Arts’ Department of Political Science will host a debate between Hinds County Sheriff candidates vying to fill the post after the sudden death of longtime lawman Lee D. Vance.(Jackson State University)

The College of Liberal Arts’ Department of Political Science will host a debate between Hinds County Sheriff candidates vying to fill the post after the sudden death of longtime lawman Lee D. Vance. The event is scheduled at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, in room 134 of the College of Business’ Pittman Auditorium, located at 1400 J.R. Lynch Street, Jackson, MS 39217. The debate is free and open to the public. The debate will provide a forum for candidates to address pressing issues such as safety, crime, violence, and community relations.

2. Jackson homicides

In the last seven days, there have been five homicides in Jackson, totaling 122 homicides so far this year, according to the WLBT homicide tracker. That’s six shy from tying last year’s record for the deadliest year ever.
Nearly half of all the city’s homicide victims have been under the age of 30. Most recently, 20-year-old Jordan Walker was shot and killed in his car Friday. Additionally, a triple homicide last Sunday took the lives of three people in their 20′s, including a Jackson State University student.

3. Sudan’s military coup

FILE - Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, to voice...
FILE - Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, to voice their support for civilian powers within the power-sharing government.(Source: CNN)

Sudan’s top general on Monday dissolved the government and announced that the military will run the country after his forces arrested the acting prime minister and other officials. Thousands of Sudanese protested in the streets against the coup. The military takeover threatens to derail Sudan’s long, rocky attempt to transition to democracy two years after protesters forced the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir. The move came just before the military was supposed to hand leadership of the country’s joint military-civilian administration to civilians next month.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laurel Isbister
49-year-old Jackson woman found
20-year-old driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Copiah County
Danny Ray Collier
MBI issues Silver Alert for 60-year-old Jackson man
Fishermen just below the spillway at the Ross Barnett Reservoir (Source: WLBT)
Littering on the Barnett Reservoir spillway prompts officials to require permit
American actor James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the NBC sitcom...
James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on ‘Friends,’ dies

Latest News

Two Fronts Will Bring Changes Over The Region Through Mid-Week
First Alert Forecast: warm Monday; rain, storms mid-week
Reeves appeared on Fox News where he spoke about the state’s business-friendly economy and the...
Reeves discusses economic growth throughout pandemic | ‘We’ve done it right’
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm Monday; rain, storms by mid-week
The College of Liberal Arts’ Department of Political Science will host a debate between Hinds...
Candidates competing for Hinds County Sheriff will debate at Jackson State University