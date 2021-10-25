Power of Pink
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households

By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for November 2021.

A release from Mississippi Department of Human Services sent Monday morning said these benefits are similar to those that were received by certified SNAP households in previous months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SNAP households that have been certified based on meeting the income and resource requirements are eligible to receive the supplement benefits. These households will receive benefit supplements up to the maximum benefit amount, based on household size. 

For example, the maximum benefit for a 2-person household is $355.  A 2-person household authorized to receive $200 for the month will receive an additional $155, the total maximum amount the household could receive.

“All households will receive an additional pandemic emergency benefits up to the maximum monthly benefit, per household,” stated Bob Anderson, Executive Director of MDHS. “Additional benefits will enable Mississippi families to provide for their daily nutritional needs.”

SNAP households already certified to receive the maximum benefit amount for this month will not receive an additional supplement.  For example, a 2-person household authorized to receive the maximum amount of $355 will not receive an additional supplement in November.

These supplements will be available to currently certified SNAP households on November 2. For households newly approved this month, the supplemental benefit will be available two (2) days after case approval.

To check eligibility for SNAP benefits, the SNAP pre-screening tool is accessible here: https://www.access.ms.gov/.

MDHS is working with UDSA to makes necessary changes to implement the new benefits and will provide additional information as the USDA makes it available.

To apply for SNAP, Mississippians must submit an application to the Department of Human Services office in their home county. The application is available online, or individuals may request an application by phone, in person, or by mail from their local county office.

For more information on the SNAP program, eligibility requirements, and how to apply, visit https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/economic-assistance/snap/.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

