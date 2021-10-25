Rosa Scott’s descendants donate biography to school during community ceremony

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pillar of education for African Americans in Madison was remembered Monday for her legacy. Rosa Scott’s family visited the school she’s named after to pay tribute to her achievements and leave a gift for generations to come.

“Because of her, many African American children began to be educated,” said Scott’s great granddaughter Maryann Gaylor Kennedy.

Now children of all races and nationalities are learning at Rosa Scott High School, an institution which the Madison County resident helped raise money to build the school in 1920. It was called Madison-Rosenwald School.

Monday her descendants from across the country and the community celebrate her legacy. Born in 1874, Scott was a pioneer in education, serving as a teacher and a middle school principal.

“She was a strong woman who would make things happen,” said great granddaughter Judith Grant of San Leandro, CA. “She was supportive of people in her community, and just to see how that legacy has been passed on to us is amazing.”

Former graduates, principals and educators talked about the school’s impact and Scott’s mission of advancement. Her family presented the school with Scott’s autobiography written by her granddaughter Rose Mary Collum Gaylor.

“It seems to have changed a lot of lives, to have encouraged a lot of people to move ahead and do what they had to do to make things better for themselves and others,” said Gaylor Kennedy of Los Cabos, Mexico.

Students designed a special flag for Rosa Scott School, giving replicas to the family. The educator died in 1938 and is buried on campus in the courtyard.

The family toured the new building which has undergone major renovations since Scott walked the halls in the early 19th century.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.