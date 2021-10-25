Power of Pink
Reeves discusses economic growth throughout pandemic | 'We've done it right'

Reeves appeared on Fox News where he spoke about the state’s business-friendly economy and the...
Reeves appeared on Fox News where he spoke about the state’s business-friendly economy and the importance of protecting both lives and livelihoods.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:35 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is touting Mississippi’s economic growth throughout the pandemic.

Reeves appeared on Fox News where he spoke about the state’s business-friendly economy and the importance of protecting both lives and livelihoods.

“We’re seeing great economic growth, we’re seeing GDP growth, we’re seeing people around the country looking at Mississippi and other red states, by the way, because we’ve been open for business. We have a business-friendly climate, we are a great place to come visit. We’ve done it right because we’ve focused not only on saving lives but also protecting livelihoods,” the governor said.

Reeves also said, “Mississippi’s economy is roaring because we’ve refused to let fear and pressure dominate our COVID response. We’ll fight unlawful federal mandates and protect lives and livelihoods like we’ve done since day one.”

