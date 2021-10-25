One dead after single vehicle crash in Simpson Co.

Power of Pink
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on MS-541 near Chess Warren Road in Simpson County on Monday morning.

A 2007 Pontiac G6 driven by Minnie M. Carter, 65, of Mendenhall, Miss., was traveling south on MS-541 when her vehicle left the road, hitting an embankment.

Carter was transported to a local hospital.

A passenger, Martha Harris, 88, of Mendenhall, Miss., was pronounced dead at the scene by the Simpson County Coroner.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol at this time.

