New sportsbook, bar and grill opens in Natchez

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - If you love sports, gambling, and live in Natchez, Christmas is here!

Playmakers Sportsbook, Bar & Grill is now open at Magnolia Bluffs Casino-Hotel.

Months of renovations turned a former restaurant space at the casino hotel into the new Playmakers Sportsbook, Bar & Grill.

There are over 40 screens including one 120″ screen and a 220″ screen that covers one entire wall of the venue.

Sports fans in Natchez have a new option for wagering on games and events while enjoying great food.

“There is no venue to watch sports for 90 minutes from Natchez, now we have filled that need,” Kevin Preston said, President/Partner of Magnolia Bluffs Casino-Hotel.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

