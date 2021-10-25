Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A nice sunny and warm start to the week with temperatures in the 80s today. A cool front is moving through tonight and that will drop us down in the 50s by morning, with no chance for rain. Tuesday looks sunny and pleasant with highs in the 70s. Another cold front will approach Wednesday bringing with it showers and thunderstorms. The severe threat looks low. However, there may be a brief window of opportunity for there to be some severe weather with damaging winds and a tornado. Otherwise, much cooler weather arrives later this week. Highs will only be in the 60s and overnight lows will be in the 40s. Sunshine will return this weekend, however, before then, expect showers to linger on Thursday and Friday as the cooler air filters in. In the tropics, there is a 40% chance for development of a system in the north Atlantic that will have no impact on our weather. Average high this time of year is 75 and the average low is 50. North wind tonight at 5mph and northeast at the same speed Tuesday. Sunrise is 7:13am and the sunset is 6:17pm. Friday night football looks dry, but cool with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Halloween will be dry as well with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

