Man killed after meeting with others to trade guns
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WLBT) - One man is dead after a shooting in Rolling Fork on Saturday, October 25.
According to Rolling Fork police chief Cardell Hughes, a group of men were meeting to trade guns, and police say one had a Glock and the other had an AR-15.
Police also say another man was waiting in the car.
Hughes says that one of the men decided he was going to keep all the guns, which resulted in 19-year-old Grady Rico Jones getting shot in the chest.
Jones died from his injuries.
Two suspects have been arrested and charged with murder. Charles Edward Taylor, 22, was given a bond of $150K and Quindarreyon Houzah, 19, was given a bond of $100K. Hughes says the suspects turned themselves in.
