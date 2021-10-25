Man killed after meeting with others to trade guns

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WLBT) - One man is dead after a shooting in Rolling Fork on Saturday, October 25.

According to Rolling Fork police chief Cardell Hughes, a group of men were meeting to trade guns, and police say one had a Glock and the other had an AR-15.

Police also say another man was waiting in the car.

Hughes says that one of the men decided he was going to keep all the guns, which resulted in 19-year-old Grady Rico Jones getting shot in the chest.

Jones died from his injuries.

Two suspects have been arrested and charged with murder. Charles Edward Taylor, 22, was given a bond of $150K and Quindarreyon Houzah, 19, was given a bond of $100K. Hughes says the suspects turned themselves in.

