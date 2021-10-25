Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Man killed after meeting with others to trade guns

According to Rolling For police chief Cardell Hughes, a group of men were meeting to trade...
According to Rolling For police chief Cardell Hughes, a group of men were meeting to trade guns, and police say one had a Glock and the other had an AR-15.(AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WLBT) - One man is dead after a shooting in Rolling Fork on Saturday, October 25.

According to Rolling Fork police chief Cardell Hughes, a group of men were meeting to trade guns, and police say one had a Glock and the other had an AR-15.

Police also say another man was waiting in the car.

Hughes says that one of the men decided he was going to keep all the guns, which resulted in 19-year-old Grady Rico Jones getting shot in the chest.

Jones died from his injuries.

Two suspects have been arrested and charged with murder. Charles Edward Taylor, 22, was given a bond of $150K and Quindarreyon Houzah, 19, was given a bond of $100K. Hughes says the suspects turned themselves in.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laurel Isbister
49-year-old Jackson woman found
20-year-old driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Copiah County
Danny Ray Collier
FOUND: Silver Alert canceled for 60-year-old Jackson man
‘It is out of control’: Residents, Councilman talk solutions as Jackson nears closer to having...
‘It is out of control’: Residents, Councilman talk solutions as Jackson nears closer to having deadliest year ever
Fishermen just below the spillway at the Ross Barnett Reservoir (Source: WLBT)
Littering on the Barnett Reservoir spillway prompts officials to require permit

Latest News

Two Fronts Will Bring Changes Over The Region Through Mid-Week
First Alert Forecast: warm Monday; rain, storms mid-week
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: State surpasses 10K deaths
Waste Management is currently providing garbage collections under a six-month emergency contract.
Jackson issues new request for proposals for garbage pick up
Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households