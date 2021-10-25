Man gets life in prison over Natchez apartment shooting
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years over a fatal shooting in Natchez in 2018, District Attorney Shameca Collins announced Monday.
Jamien Washington was sentenced for the murder of Lewis Jackson III as well as aggravated assault and drive-by shooting.
The charges stem from a 2018 shooting at Holiday Apartments in Natchez.
Police said the shooting was a retaliation to a previous shooting that happened in 2017.
