Man gets life in prison over Natchez apartment shooting

Jamien Washington
Jamien Washington(Adams Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years over a fatal shooting in Natchez in 2018, District Attorney Shameca Collins announced Monday.

Jamien Washington was sentenced for the murder of Lewis Jackson III as well as aggravated assault and drive-by shooting.

The charges stem from a 2018 shooting at Holiday Apartments in Natchez.

Police said the shooting was a retaliation to a previous shooting that happened in 2017.

