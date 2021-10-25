Jackson mayor asks residents to observe Halloween on Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With the official holiday falling on Sunday this year, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is asking residents to observe Halloween on Saturday.

“I didn’t know if it was necessary for me to interject, but for the purpose of continuity, for when people can know when they can leave out treats - we are asking residents... to put it out on Saturday,” he said. “We’re asking communities, neighborhoods and parents to observe (Halloween) this Saturday.”

Lumumba spoke about Halloween at his weekly press conference.

He said that the city is sponsoring events to mark the holiday as well.

At 5 p.m., Thursday, families are invited to participate in trunk or treat program at Legion Park. The event will be a drive-through event and will allow vehicles to stop at between 15 and 20 trunks to collect treats.

“There will be treats and lots of candy,” said Parks and Recreation Director Ison Harris.

For more information on that event call the Parks Department at (601) 960-0471.

Then, on Sunday, October 31, the Jackson Zoological Park will host an “I Spy” event from noon to 4 p.m.

“We have a haunted carousel and a lot of fun activities,” Harris said. “It is a really cool event.”

For more information, log onto jacksonzoo.org.

