Ivey signs executive order against vaccine mandates

By Devin Pavlou
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey has signed an executive order against COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Monday, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

Executive Order 724 fights the “overreaching COVID-19 vaccine mandates from the federal government”, the press release said.

“The federal government’s outrageous overreach has simply given us no other option, but to begin taking action, which is why I am issuing this executive order to fight these egregious covid-19 vaccine mandates. Alabamians – and Americans alike – should and must have the choice to roll up their sleeves to get this shot and certainly not forced by government. While President Biden laughs at the idea of protecting your freedoms, I will continue fighting for Alabama businesses and their employees,” Ivey said.

The executive order states that all agencies, departments, boards, commissions or other state agencies will not impose penalties for businesses that are not in compliance with the federally imposed vaccine requirement.

Ivey joins a growing list of governors who have banned vaccine mandates in their states. Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order on October 11 banning any entity in the state, including private businesses and companies from enacting vaccine mandates in his state.

You can view the full executive order below:

