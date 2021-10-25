Former Miss. Attorney General staffer tapped to be Jackson’s next city attorney

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former special assistant attorney for the Mississippi Attorney General could be joining Jackson as its next city attorney.

Tuesday, the council is expected to vote on a measure to appoint Catoria Martin as the position.

If approved, Martin will replace Monica Allen, who recently stepped down.

“She comes to us from the AG’s office, where she has worked for a number of years, specifically in the areas of contracts and dealing with RFPs and the like,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. “She is a great resource to us and brings a wealth of knowledge to us.”

Martin is a graduate of Jim Hill High School and has bachelor’s degrees in English and French from Bowdoin College. She is a cum laude graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Law.

Prior to joining the city weeks ago, Martin was a special assistant attorney general in the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office. She joined the state following the highly publicized Epps Scandal, which involved the former leader of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. She also has been involved with the Capitol Complex Improvement District.

Chris Epps was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for his role in a bribery scheme, including money laundering and filing false tax returns.

“I worked with the state since 2015. I helped implement legislative changes based off of House Bill 805 and 1103 – essentially changes to procurement, process and procedures,” she told the council at its Monday work session.

Council members said they were impressed with Martin’s resume. Ward Five Councilman Vernon Hartley asked what improvements Martin would like to make in the city attorney’s office.

“My process is to come in and kind of study first,” she said. “I’ve spent time meeting with staff and all the attorneys in our office and what they think works and doesn’t work,” she said.

Initial meetings have led to changing procedures making it easier to get items on the council’s meeting agendas.

She said her goal is to continue reviewing the office’s procedures and practices over the next three to six months. “It will be a while before I come to you with some new things,” she said.

