First Alert Forecast: warm Monday; rain, storms mid-week

MONDAY: A compact, yet strong system will sweep north of the area through the start of your day – though we may see a few showers and storms, more areas and more hours of the day will be dry across central and southwest Mississippi. Morning 60s will give way to afternoon 80s amid a mix of clouds and sun. Winds will switch out of the north and turn gusty through the afternoon hours behind a front – expect skies to turn clear with lows dropping into the 50s.

Clouds, foggy zones and a few showers will be part of the story this morning; this afternoon - warm, brighter and trending breezy as a front slips southward. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/7xYqrKlYfS — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) October 25, 2021

TUESDAY: A transition day of sort – between systems, we’ll trend cloudier through the afternoon and evening hours with a quick swap of wind direction, turning more east / southeast, flowing in the moisture again. Expect mostly to partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We’ll stay dry overnight with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our main storm system of the week is due to move in Wednesday – featuring a risk for a few strong to severe storms through the afternoon and evening hours. All hazards of wind, hail and even a tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Highest risk will generally near and south of I-20 in the warmer, muggier air. In the wake of that system, a sluggish upper low will keep clouds and a few showers hanging back through Thursday and Friday. We’ll go from the middle to upper 70s on Wednesday to upper 60s by Thursday; middle 60s for highs on Friday as another blast of cool, crisp fall air filters in, just in time for Halloween weekend.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

