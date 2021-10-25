Comedian Ron White coming to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Comedian Ron White has a date set for an upcoming show in Jackson.

White will play at Thalia Mara Hall on Saturday, January 15 at 8 p.m.

He’s been performing comedy since 1986 and is best known for his comedy tours alongside Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall and Larry the Cable Guy.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 29 at 10 a.m. and start at $39.50.

