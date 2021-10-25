Candidates competing for Hinds County Sheriff will debate at Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The College of Liberal Arts’ Department of Political Science will host a debate between Hinds County Sheriff candidates vying to fill the post after the sudden death of longtime lawman Lee D. Vance.

The event is scheduled at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, in room 134 of the College of Business’ Pittman Auditorium, located at 1400 J.R. Lynch Street, Jackson, MS 39217. The debate is free and open to the public.

Dr. Maruice Mangum, chair of political science and moderator, said, “The forum will give candidates a chance to address issues that strengthen their platforms and to explain how they can develop the community’s trust in law enforcement and keep crime to a minimum in their jurisdiction.”

The debate will provide a forum for candidates to address pressing issues such as safety, crime, violence, and community relations.

The confirmed candidates to attend include: Marshand Crisler, Tyree Jones, Leon Seals, Les Tannehill, Reggie Thompson, Richard Spooner, Eric Wall, and Beverly Harris-Williams.

