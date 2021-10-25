Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Candidates competing for Hinds County Sheriff will debate at Jackson State University

The College of Liberal Arts’ Department of Political Science will host a debate between Hinds...
The College of Liberal Arts’ Department of Political Science will host a debate between Hinds County Sheriff candidates vying to fill the post after the sudden death of longtime lawman Lee D. Vance.(Jackson State University)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The College of Liberal Arts’ Department of Political Science will host a debate between Hinds County Sheriff candidates vying to fill the post after the sudden death of longtime lawman Lee D. Vance.

The event is scheduled at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, in room 134 of the College of Business’ Pittman Auditorium, located at 1400 J.R. Lynch Street, Jackson, MS 39217. The debate is free and open to the public.

Dr. Maruice Mangum, chair of political science and moderator, said, “The forum will give candidates a chance to address issues that strengthen their platforms and to explain how they can develop the community’s trust in law enforcement and keep crime to a minimum in their jurisdiction.”

The debate will provide a forum for candidates to address pressing issues such as safety, crime, violence, and community relations.

The confirmed candidates to attend include: Marshand Crisler, Tyree Jones, Leon Seals, Les Tannehill, Reggie Thompson, Richard Spooner, Eric Wall, and Beverly Harris-Williams.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laurel Isbister
49-year-old Jackson woman found
20-year-old driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Copiah County
Danny Ray Collier
MBI issues Silver Alert for 60-year-old Jackson man
Fishermen just below the spillway at the Ross Barnett Reservoir (Source: WLBT)
Littering on the Barnett Reservoir spillway prompts officials to require permit
American actor James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the NBC sitcom...
James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on ‘Friends,’ dies

Latest News

In this frame taken from video a man shouts slogans during a protest in Khartoum, Sudan,...
WLBT’s things to know 10/25/21: Candidate debate, residents react to Jackson homicides, and Sudan’s military coup
Two Fronts Will Bring Changes Over The Region Through Mid-Week
First Alert Forecast: warm Monday; rain, storms mid-week
‘It is out of control’: Residents, Councilman talk solutions as Jackson nears closer to having...
‘It is out of control’: Residents, Councilman talk solutions as Jackson nears closer to having deadliest year ever
‘It is out of control’: Residents, Councilman talk solutions as Jackson nears closer to having...
‘It is out of control’: Residents, Councilman talk solutions as Jackson nears closer to having deadliest year ever