Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Board: Vaccine required for most Mississippi university jobs

(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Most employees at Mississippi’s eight public universities will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning board of trustees took a vote on the same day the health department reported that Mississippi surpassed 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

The board scheduled a special meeting to discuss a Sept. 9 executive order from President Joe Biden that requires employees who do work connected to federal contracts be vaccinated.

The order states contractors must be vaccinated by Dec. 8 unless they qualify for a medical, disability or religious exemption.

Mississippi universities have approximately 120 federal contracts totaling at least $271 million.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laurel Isbister
49-year-old Jackson woman found
20-year-old driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Copiah County
‘It is out of control’: Residents, Councilman talk solutions as Jackson nears closer to having...
‘It is out of control’: Residents, Councilman talk solutions as Jackson nears closer to having deadliest year ever
According to Rolling For police chief Cardell Hughes, a group of men were meeting to trade...
Man killed after meeting with others to trade guns
Danny Ray Collier
FOUND: Silver Alert canceled for 60-year-old Jackson man

Latest News

Martin is up for confirmation as Jackson's next city attorney.
Former Miss. Attorney General staffer tapped to be Jackson’s next city attorney
WLBT at 4p
Footage shows moments surrounding Rolling Fork homicide
Footage shows moments surrounding Rolling Fork homicide
17-year-old found shot to death in Brookhaven carport